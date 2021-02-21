 
 

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress has been slapped with a lawsuit by a snapper whom she confronted for taking photos of her children in a Los Angeles park last year.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff is at the centre of a new lawsuit by a photographer who she saw taking photos of her children.

Early last year (20), the "Lizzie McGuire" star, who is mum to eight-year-old Luca and two-year-old Banks, recorded herself confronting and calling out snapper Darryl Wilkins in a local park in Los Angeles, as she asked him "human to human... can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning?"

Now, Darryl Wilkins is suing the 33-year-old actress, as well as Wendy Williams, for the incident, accusing the "Younger" star, who is currently expecting her third child, of slander.

Wilkins claims Duff accused him of "reprehensible and despicable conduct including by innuendo that he was a child predator," reported The Blast, while was testing out his new camera in a public park.

He is also including Wendy in the lawsuit for allegedly repeating the defamatory statements on her TV show.

His complaint states that the words uttered were "false statements because Wilkins is not a paedophile or child predator and was attempting to take photographs as a photographer and not as a paparazzi or stalker or with mal intent or evil wrongdoing."

Wilkins is seeking general, specific, and punitive damages for their alleged malice, oppression, and fraud.

The lawsuit came two months after the actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Matthew Koma. "Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this. Thank you for being a damn good man. Best I've ever met 12-21-19," she gushed in December.

