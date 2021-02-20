 
 

Marilyn Manson Officially Investigated by Police for Domestic Violence

The 'Rock Is Dead' star is officially under police investigation for domestic violence after multiple women including ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood accused the shock rocker of abuse.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rocker Marilyn Manson is officially under investigation for domestic violence in Los Angeles.

A day after reports suggested authorities were planning to meet with at least one of the singer's abuse accusers to determine if there are grounds for a criminal probe, it's been confirmed a case file has been opened.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department told TheWrap.com, "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry."

"The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

The timeline indicates the initial investigation revolves around allegations made by Manson's ex-fiancee, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was engaged to the "Rock Is Dead" star for seven months in 2010.

She named the musician as her abuser in a candid Instagram post on 1 February, claiming he began "grooming" her and "horrifically" abusing her when she was 18 and he was 36.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Wood wrote.

A number of other women, including "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco, have since come forward with similar abuse claims, all of which Manson, now 52, has denied, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

Shortly after the scandal hit headlines, Manson was dropped from his record label, management, and talent agency, and was axed from two TV shows.

His former collaborators Trent Reznor and Wes Borland took aim at him while his former assistant, Ashley Walters, backed Esme Bianco's story, telling "GMA" that she saw the rocker threatening Bianco with an axe and witnessed bruises he allegedly left on her body.

