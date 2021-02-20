 
 

Rose McGowan 'So Grateful' After being Granted Permanent Residency in Mexico

Rose McGowan 'So Grateful' After being Granted Permanent Residency in Mexico
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Charmed' actress rejoices after it's announced she has become a permanent resident of Mexico, describing her new adopted home as 'a really healing land.'

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan has become a permanent resident of Mexico.

The actress lives in Tulum at present and is seemingly planning to stay at the popular tourist resort on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula - which is known for its stunning beaches and ancient Mayan ruins - for a while.

Rose admitted she's "so grateful" to be in the land of the "healing."

Appearing on The Dab Roast, she spilled, "I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I'm so grateful to have it. This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical."

  See also...

Rose settling in Mexico comes after she admitted she finally found peace in her life last June (20).

The "Charmed" star was one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault when she alleged in 2017 that he had raped her in 1997, and after the disgraced movie mogul was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act last year, she was hugely relieved to know he can't "hurt" her anymore.

She said at the time, "The feeling of peace has come. This person can't hurt me anymore. He was a one-man wrecking crew. He destroyed so many lives. Thank God the jury saw through that old fashioned s***-shaming."

"After he was found guilty, he said, 'I can't believe this happened in America.' It was the first time I ever agreed with him."

Rose admitted she was in "utter shock" when the guilty verdict came through because she expected the producer to walk away.

You can share this post!

Chris Noth Won't Return to 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Cameron Diaz Has No Plan to Return to Acting While Daughter Is Still Young
Related Posts
Rose McGowan Sends Evan Rachel Wood Strength After Actress Accused Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Rose McGowan Sends Evan Rachel Wood Strength After Actress Accused Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Supports Matthew McConaughey's Criticism of Illiberal Left's Hypocrisy

Rose McGowan Supports Matthew McConaughey's Criticism of Illiberal Left's Hypocrisy

Judge Tosses Out Nine of Rose McGowan's 11 Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Judge Tosses Out Nine of Rose McGowan's 11 Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'