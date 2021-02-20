Rose McGowan 'So Grateful' After being Granted Permanent Residency in Mexico

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Charmed' actress rejoices after it's announced she has become a permanent resident of Mexico, describing her new adopted home as 'a really healing land.'

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan has become a permanent resident of Mexico.

The actress lives in Tulum at present and is seemingly planning to stay at the popular tourist resort on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula - which is known for its stunning beaches and ancient Mayan ruins - for a while.

Rose admitted she's "so grateful" to be in the land of the "healing."

Appearing on The Dab Roast, she spilled, "I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I'm so grateful to have it. This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical."

Rose settling in Mexico comes after she admitted she finally found peace in her life last June (20).

The "Charmed" star was one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault when she alleged in 2017 that he had raped her in 1997, and after the disgraced movie mogul was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act last year, she was hugely relieved to know he can't "hurt" her anymore.

She said at the time, "The feeling of peace has come. This person can't hurt me anymore. He was a one-man wrecking crew. He destroyed so many lives. Thank God the jury saw through that old fashioned s***-shaming."

"After he was found guilty, he said, 'I can't believe this happened in America.' It was the first time I ever agreed with him."

Rose admitted she was in "utter shock" when the guilty verdict came through because she expected the producer to walk away.