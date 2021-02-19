 
 

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Internet Antics' Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyric

Defending himself for making a reference to the helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend in his song, he blames social media users who make 'a narrative' against him.

  Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has spoken up after he came under fire for making a reference to Kobe Bryant's tragic death in his yet-to-be-released song. The Philly rapper made use of his Twitter account defend himself after he became a trending topic on the platform for the wrong reason.

Showing no remorse for the controversial lyric in his upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby, the "Tupac Back" spitter blamed critics' "antics" for making "a narrative" against him. "somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it.... y'all internet antics cannot stop me ....s**t like zombie land or something! Lol," he wrote on Thursday, February 18.

The 33-year-old star went on comparing the backlash to "mind control" as he wrote in a separate tweet, "They paying to influence y'all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up.' "

Meek Mill responded to backlash over Kobe Bryant lyric.

On Wednesday, a snippet surfaced online of Meek's song featuring Baby in which he makes a reference to Kobe's helicopter crash. "And if I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa it be another Kobe/ S**t I can tell they ain't never know me," he raps in the snippet.

Baby also makes a reference to the former Los Angeles Lakers star. "I damn near wanna have a son so I can name him Kobe," he spits in his part, but it's Meek's part which offended social media users to the point they're dragging the "Ima Boss" emcee.

"Absolutely not. Wth," one reacted to the snippet. Another expressed his/her anger on Twitter as writing, "This is f**king disgusting." A third critic slammed for the "Tupac Back" emcee, "Meek a f**king clown smh."

A fourth one agreed, adding, "Nah this ain't it, at all." Another reacted in disbelief, "Meek Mill said what about Kobe.. going out with your chopper?!" Someone else called him out for being "disrespectful" with the lyrics, tweeting, "F**k Meek Mill really disrespectful. Idgaf what anyone thinks."

Also putting Meek on blast was Wack 100, who previously engaged in a back-and-forth with the rapper over his run-in with Tekashi a.k.a. 6ix9ine. "Some metaphors SHOULD not be used .. Pretenders struggle to pretend when it's not authentic - 1 man don't speak for #Philli -Rip #Kobe&GIGI," the music producer weighed in on the lyric while posting a picture of the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, who was also killed in the helicopter accident.

