 
 

Howard Stern Supports #FreeBritney Movement After Years of Trashing Britney Spears

Howard Stern Supports #FreeBritney Movement After Years of Trashing Britney Spears
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

In the wake of 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary release, the radio personality voices his support for the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker and blames her conservatorship in part on sexism.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern has been converted into Britney Spears' ally. Having spent years poking fun at the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker for her troubles, the radio personality changed his tune following the release of her unauthorized documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", as he declared his support to #FreeBritney movement.

The 67-year-old voiced his support for the pop star when speaking to co-host Robin Quivers on his SiriusXM show. "I think I'm Free Britney now, I think I'm full-on Free Britney," he said as referring to the movement, which was set to press the court over the removal of the pop star's father Jamie Spears as her conservator.

"You watch this documentary and you see the press kind of treated her like s**t," the shock jock went on to share his views after watching the controversial documentary. "The girl was like 19-years-old or something. And then you forget these things."

While he doubted that Britney was fully capable in managing her career on her own, Howard blamed her conservatorship on the sexist culture. He compared the situation faced by the "Toxic" hitmaker to other male celebrities whose odd behavior did not result in court intervention.

  See also...

"If Charlie Sheen is running his own life - Kanye West, is he hurting himself? Is his career imploding? He doesn't have [a conservatorship]... because he's a man," he pointed out. "[Ozzy Osbourne] bit the head off of a bat in a business meeting. He's in charge of his own finances."

Years before, Howard did not shy away from making Britney the butt of his jokes. In 2012, when the pop singer was assigned to be a judge on "The X Factor", he openly questioned her ability, and said at that time he would "tune in to see what kind of train wreck she is."

"I think it's a wonderful decision, Britney still thinks the Earth is flat," the husband of Beth Ostrosky Stern further noted. "Listen, I think we're going to tune in to see her, if she can sort of function through the thing."

"As far as any real criticism, I think [Simon Cowell] and L.A. Reid will be doing that," he continued. "I think Britney is going to stand there and eat a lollipop and wear a sexy outfit. I don't anticipate great opinions out of her."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Seen With Wedding Ring While Hoping for 'Miracle' to Save His Marriage to Kim Kardashian

First Red-Band Trailer of 'Mortal Kombat' Previews Bloody and Brutal Fights
Related Posts
Howard Stern Dubs Taylor Swift Good Celebrity Example for Voicing Her Political Beliefs

Howard Stern Dubs Taylor Swift Good Celebrity Example for Voicing Her Political Beliefs

Howard Stern Offers Ellen DeGeneres Strong Advice Amid Show's Backlash

Howard Stern Offers Ellen DeGeneres Strong Advice Amid Show's Backlash

Howard Stern Responds to Backlash Over 1993 Blackface Skit: I Was the Craziest

Howard Stern Responds to Backlash Over 1993 Blackface Skit: I Was the Craziest

Howard Stern Lands in Hot Water After Old Video of Blackface and Racist Jokes Resurfaces

Howard Stern Lands in Hot Water After Old Video of Blackface and Racist Jokes Resurfaces

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Tyrese Gibson Defends B. Simone Following Backlash Over Her Viral Manifesting Love Video

Tyrese Gibson Defends B. Simone Following Backlash Over Her Viral Manifesting Love Video