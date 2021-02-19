Howard Stern Supports #FreeBritney Movement After Years of Trashing Britney Spears

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

In the wake of 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary release, the radio personality voices his support for the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker and blames her conservatorship in part on sexism.

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern has been converted into Britney Spears' ally. Having spent years poking fun at the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker for her troubles, the radio personality changed his tune following the release of her unauthorized documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", as he declared his support to #FreeBritney movement.

The 67-year-old voiced his support for the pop star when speaking to co-host Robin Quivers on his SiriusXM show. "I think I'm Free Britney now, I think I'm full-on Free Britney," he said as referring to the movement, which was set to press the court over the removal of the pop star's father Jamie Spears as her conservator.

"You watch this documentary and you see the press kind of treated her like s**t," the shock jock went on to share his views after watching the controversial documentary. "The girl was like 19-years-old or something. And then you forget these things."

While he doubted that Britney was fully capable in managing her career on her own, Howard blamed her conservatorship on the sexist culture. He compared the situation faced by the "Toxic" hitmaker to other male celebrities whose odd behavior did not result in court intervention.

"If Charlie Sheen is running his own life - Kanye West, is he hurting himself? Is his career imploding? He doesn't have [a conservatorship]... because he's a man," he pointed out. "[Ozzy Osbourne] bit the head off of a bat in a business meeting. He's in charge of his own finances."

Years before, Howard did not shy away from making Britney the butt of his jokes. In 2012, when the pop singer was assigned to be a judge on "The X Factor", he openly questioned her ability, and said at that time he would "tune in to see what kind of train wreck she is."

"I think it's a wonderful decision, Britney still thinks the Earth is flat," the husband of Beth Ostrosky Stern further noted. "Listen, I think we're going to tune in to see her, if she can sort of function through the thing."

"As far as any real criticism, I think [Simon Cowell] and L.A. Reid will be doing that," he continued. "I think Britney is going to stand there and eat a lollipop and wear a sexy outfit. I don't anticipate great opinions out of her."