Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn 'So Ready' to Be a Mom as She's Expecting First Child

The real estate agent, who tied the knot with Christian Richard in December 2019, opens up in a new interview about her cravings that include fresh fruit and pizza.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christine Quinn is having a bun in the oven. As she revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, the "Selling Sunset" star claimed she is "so ready" to become a mother for the first time.

The 31-year-old real estate agent confirmed her pregnancy through an interview with PEOPLE. "We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents," she spilled. "We are so grateful to be expecting our first child... I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!"

Christine further divulged that she and her husband already planned to expand their family this year. "I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations," she explained.

During the chat, the reality star said that her unborn baby is a "night owl, like [her], and moves mainly around at night." When asked about her cravings during the pregnancy, she mentioned, "Fresh fruit, pizza with ranch (but not just any pizza - it must be Pizza Hut pizza!) and tons of Dr. Pepper."

Christine's pregnancy announcement came more than a month after she opened up about her desire to have children. "I absolutely love kids, I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine like trying to tame a little Christine," she first told Metro in August 2020. "I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually like quite a tomboy myself."

"I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly aeroplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up, I ride horses," she continued explaining. "I related more to boys, I always have. My mentality I feel like it's very male dominant, and I like that. I always wanted a little boy, I did. Obviously we want to travel first, but then after that we'd love to start a family."

Christine tied the knot with Richard in a gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding in December 2019. The ceremony took place at a downtown Los Angeles cathedral and was attended by 75 family members and friends.

