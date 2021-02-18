 
 

Vince Gill Addresses Morgan Wallen Controversy When Debuting New Song About Racism

When appearing on 'CBS This Morning', the 'March On' crooner expresses his disappointment at the '7 Summers' singer since his N-word drama places country music as a target.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vince Gill has debuted a new song about racism in country music after revealing he's among the artists who have spoken sternly to Morgan Wallen after he was caught using the N-word in a TMZ video.

The singer's record deal has been suspended and his music has been pulled from hundreds of radio stations across America following the drama, and Gill admits he knew as soon as the controversy broke that country music would become a target.

Dropping a snippet of his new track, "March On", during an appearance on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday, February 17, Gill said, "It was just disappointing. I knew that everybody was going to massacre country music. And white America, when they make the argument, 'Well, I hear it (the N-word) in rap music all the time...,' I go, 'Have you not been paying attention to the last 300 to 400 years - how that word has been used by the white community?'"

"It's derogatory, dismissive and hurtful. It doesn't have a place."

In his new song, Gill sings, "We need to cause good trouble/Preach on brothers, sisters stay strong/hearts are changing, march on, march on."

As well as Gill, Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have spoken to Wallen, who has apologised for his racist remark and urged fans to stop defending him.

Morris told CBS, "Morgan is a symptom of a much bigger disease of what our genre is right now," while her husband, whose song "Heartless" was recorded by Wallen, added, "I don't want it to seem like we're piling on Morgan, but there's no place for that word."

