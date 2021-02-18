 
 

'LHH' Stars Sierra Gates and BK Brasco Call Off Engagement After Only One Week

Words are the 34-year-old beauty entrepreneur has moved on with a luxury car business owner after she and the 42-year-old rapper end their relationship for good following their engagement celebration.

AceShowbiz - Sierra Gates and BK Brasco's engagement bliss was apparently a short-lived one. The couple has reportedly called it quits, only one week after he got down on one knee and proposed to her with a huge diamond ring in December 2020.

Ironically, their relationship fizzled following their engagement celebration, which was attended by BK's baby mama. A source tells The Shade Room the mother of the rapper's child claimed at the party that the 42-year-old star never asked her to leave the bash, despite knowing that she and Sierra don't get along.

BK denied it, telling Sierra that he asked his BM to leave, but later the beauty entrepreneur learned that he wasn't being truthful to her about his efforts. Upset about the matter, Sierra reportedly stayed in a hotel immediately after the engagement party and spent five days there, but their relationship was apparently never repaired after that.

However, it seems that Sierra didn't dwell too long on her broken engagement as she is said to have been seeing a new man. The 34-year-old has reportedly gotten close with a gentleman named Eric Whitehead, who is the owner of luxury car business. The source notes though that they are taking things slow as she is still getting to know him.

Sierra and BK started dating in season 7 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" which aired in 2018, after her marriage to Rod "Shooter" Gates fell apart due to his affair with her assistant Moriah. Sierra and BK broke up in season 9, which aired in 2019, after she revealed her own infidelity, but eventually rekindled their romance. Sierra had her first child, Paris, at the age of 15, and also has a son, Mason, whom she shares with ex-husband Rod.

