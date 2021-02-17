'Jackass 4' Crew Rallying Behind Bam Margera Despite His Rant Against the Movie

Instagram Movie

Though the skateboarder and daredevil has announced that he's seeking treatment for manic bipolar disorder, it is said that the 'Jackass 4' tram is trying to get him the help he needs following his online outburst.

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera may still be part of the "Jackass" family despite his recent rant against "Jackass 4". While Paramount and producers of the movie remain quiet on the drama, it's now reported that the crew behind the movie is still rallying to support the skateboarder.

A source tells Variety that "there is currently an effort to get Margera help again," though he has previously stated that he's seeking treatment for manic bipolar disorder. It's unspecified though how they are going to help the stunt performer.

The same source details how Bam's public meltdown unfolded. The 41-year-old, who was being monitored by a wellness coach, allegedly went AWOL during the early days of production on "Jackass 4". Those involved in the movie then found out that he had checked himself into a rehab facility in Florida.

Bam sparked concern earlier this month after he went on a tirade in a video, in which he opened up about his suicidal thoughts and called for a boycott on "Jackass 4" after he was allegedly being cut from the project. He claimed producers used his ideas for the new film but didn't include him in it, and begged fans, "If anybody cares about me don't go see their movie."

In the disturbing video, Bam also revealed his wife Nikki Boyd caught him searching how to tie a noose online at the height of his bid to end his life.

A day later, however, Bam opened up about his inner demon, explaining in an Instagram video that he suffered a bipolar episode and was planning to seek professional help from a specialist. "I have some good news. I realized that I'm manic bipolar," he said in the video.

The stunt performer admitted he went "bat s**t bonkers f**king crazy" because he thought he had been ditched from the "Jackass" franchise, when in reality, officials had simply yet to confirm if the project would move forward after a year-and-a-half in limbo.

Clarifying that it was simply a misunderstanding, he added, "It's gonna be f**king awesome and it's gonna be in a way that everyone wins in the end. So I love everybody, and there'll be no bad blood this way."