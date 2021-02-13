 
 

Bam Margera Seeks Help for Manic Bipolar Disorder Following Disturbing Suicidal Rant

The 'Jackass' actor blames manic bipolar disorder for his online outbursts where he put the 'Jackass 4' producers on blast and talked about his suicidal thoughts.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Jackass" star Bam Margera is seeking treatment for manic bipolar disorder after disturbing fans with a rant about suicidal thoughts.

The daredevil stuntman, who has battled substance abuse in the past, hit out at producers behind the upcoming "Jackass 4" movie on Thursday (11Feb21) for allegedly shutting him out of the film after fielding his ideas.

He also called on fans to boycott the project on his behalf.

However, Margera was back on Instagram on Friday, explaining he had suffered a bipolar episode and was now planning to seek professional help from a specialist.

"I have some good news. I realised that I'm manic bipolar," he said in a video.

Margera claimed he went "bat s**t bonkers f**king crazy" because he thought he had been ditched from the "Jackass" franchise, when in reality, officials had simply yet to confirm if the project would move forward after a year-and-a-half in limbo.

Now he's apparently been given the answer he needed and will be invited back into the fold once filming details are established.

"It's gonna be f**king awesome and it's gonna be in a way that everyone wins in the end," he explained. "So I love everybody, and there'll be no bad blood this way."

Officials for the "Jackass 4" film have yet to comment on Margera's outburst and involvement in the movie.

In his previous video, Bam Margera revealed his wife, Nikki Boyd, caught him searching how to tie a noose on the internet to end his own life.

