'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - A new preview clip from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 14 features Cynthia Bailey's wild bachelorette party, where the infamous Strippergate allegedly takes place. In the sneak peak for the Sunday, February 21 episode of the Bravo reality show, the cast members can be seen breaking the fourth wall.

The video, which was uploaded to Bravo Insider on Tuesday, February 16, features the ladies fully enjoying the lewd performance by male stripper Michael "B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER" Bolwaire while excitedly throwing money over him. At one point, Kenya Moore even puts some bills inside Bolo's pants.

"How many arms do you have?!" Porsha Williams asks in awe. Things get heated even more with Bolo putting his hand inside his pants in such a teasing manner, prompting the ladies to scream in excitement. Whatever they see, it surely makes their jaw drop with Cynthia asking, "Is this real?"

Around midnight, someone among the ladies says that they will not be able to have fun while the cameras are still filming. The producer then announces, "All right. Let's cut on our end." When the crew walks away, the Housewives start to cover the remaining cameras. "It was like a group consensus, just cover the camera," Kandi Burruss says in confessional.

"Where is Bolo and his thang?" Porsha asks. Meanwhile, Kandi cheekily says, "Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a while so that we can actually have fun."

It was reported that Porsha and Tanya Sam had a threesome with the male stripper at the wild bash. "[I was] hearing all these noises: sex talk and 'F me harder,' " spilled a source. The insider also said that someone allegedly heard them getting it on for about an hour, adding, "She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again."