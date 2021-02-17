FINNEAS Spills Story Behind Tribute Song to Nick Cordero's Widow During 'The Talk' Performance

Instagram Music

During their chat about 'Can't Wait to Be Dead' on the talk show, Amanda Kloots admits Billie Eilish's songwriter brother impressed her for being able to make the song without ever meeting her.

AceShowbiz - Singer/songwriter FINNEAS performed his tribute to Nick Cordero on the widow of the Broadway star's show "The Talk" on Tuesday, February 16.

Billie Eilish's brother released "Can't Wait to Be Dead" in October 2020 and explained the track was partly inspired by Amanda Kloots' updates about her actor husband's COVID-19 battle, before he died in July.

"I'd been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero'’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19," he told WENN. "Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing."

And on Tuesday, he performed the track on Kloots' daytime show, explaining he wrote the tune last summer after spending the day protesting in Los Angeles with his girlfriend and sister Billie.

"I'd come home from these protests every day and immediately check my phone to look at Amanda's Instagram to see how her husband, Nick, was doing," FINNEAS said. "Pretty much anything I feel overwhelmed by, I end up writing about... to document how I'm feeling."

Kloots said, "When you listen to this song as much as I have, you hear this incredible heartbeat kick in in the song and then there's this part where it really kinda feels you are mimicking the sirens of the protests that you were at and it literally takes me back to that moment of being in the hospital and holding Nick's hand and looking out the window and seeing army tanks drive by..."

"What's crazy to me is you were somehow able to capture that journey that I went on without ever meeting me."

FINNEAS went on to call Amanda "brave," admitting her openness made him feel like he knew her and Cordero.

"I can't thank you enough for allowing me and people like me to get to know you and your family through all of this," he shared.

The pair finally met at a celebration of Cordero's birthday last year (2020), when FINNEAS fell in love with the late singer's baby son, Elvis.

"As soon as I'm vaccined I can't wait to babysit Elvis (sic)," he added.