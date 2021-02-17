Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

WENN/Tony Forte/Avalon TV

In the opening of her talk show's February 16 episode, host Kelly Clarkson kicks off the virtual spectacle by toasting the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star using his Teremana tequila.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was thrown a virtual thank you parade on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for being the "savior" of the hit program's first ever episode.

Kevin Hart was booked to appear on Kelly Clarkson's talk show debut on September 9, 2019, but when he was left badly injured in a car crash days before the TV chat, he placed an urgent call to his "Jumanji: The Next Level" castmate and begged him to take his place.

Dwayne not only said yes, he cut his honeymoon short so he could fly to Los Angeles and join Kelly for her first ever episode, and she remains forever in his debt.

Opening Tuesday's (February 16) program holding a shot of the former wrestler's Teremana tequila, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker announced, "This is a toast to Dwayne Johnson, shape shifter, demigod, savior of the Kelly Clarkson season one premiere. Hit it guys!"

A cavalcade of circus-style acts, a trumpet player, a pantomime horse then appeared in the studio, while the digital screens which normally feature the faces of virtual guests all showed images of Dwayne's smiling face, surrounded by exploding fireworks.

"First of all, I want to say what a beautiful gesture," the shocked "Moana" star raved, as the entire remote audience also toasted him with their own bottles of Teremana. "Thank you so much for doing this Kelly. This was an amazing surprise. Thank you."

And the movie star couldn't resist a racy quip, adding, "And now the world finally knows what goes through my wife Lauren's head after we have a sexy date night."