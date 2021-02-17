 
 

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
WENN/Tony Forte/Avalon
TV

In the opening of her talk show's February 16 episode, host Kelly Clarkson kicks off the virtual spectacle by toasting the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star using his Teremana tequila.

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was thrown a virtual thank you parade on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for being the "savior" of the hit program's first ever episode.

Kevin Hart was booked to appear on Kelly Clarkson's talk show debut on September 9, 2019, but when he was left badly injured in a car crash days before the TV chat, he placed an urgent call to his "Jumanji: The Next Level" castmate and begged him to take his place.

Dwayne not only said yes, he cut his honeymoon short so he could fly to Los Angeles and join Kelly for her first ever episode, and she remains forever in his debt.

Opening Tuesday's (February 16) program holding a shot of the former wrestler's Teremana tequila, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker announced, "This is a toast to Dwayne Johnson, shape shifter, demigod, savior of the Kelly Clarkson season one premiere. Hit it guys!"

  See also...

A cavalcade of circus-style acts, a trumpet player, a pantomime horse then appeared in the studio, while the digital screens which normally feature the faces of virtual guests all showed images of Dwayne's smiling face, surrounded by exploding fireworks.

"First of all, I want to say what a beautiful gesture," the shocked "Moana" star raved, as the entire remote audience also toasted him with their own bottles of Teremana. "Thank you so much for doing this Kelly. This was an amazing surprise. Thank you."

And the movie star couldn't resist a racy quip, adding, "And now the world finally knows what goes through my wife Lauren's head after we have a sexy date night."

You can share this post!

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lingering Symptoms After Having COVID-19 'Early On' in Pandemic

FINNEAS Spills Story Behind Tribute Song to Nick Cordero's Widow During 'The Talk' Performance
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Limping With Injured Knee as She Opens Her Show After Taking a Tumble in High Heels

Kelly Clarkson Limping With Injured Knee as She Opens Her Show After Taking a Tumble in High Heels

Kelly Clarkson Gives Estranged Husband Shoutout After Winning Her First Daytime Emmy

Kelly Clarkson Gives Estranged Husband Shoutout After Winning Her First Daytime Emmy

Kelly Clarkson Crying as Thomas Rhett and Wife Recall Adopting Daughter From Uganda

Kelly Clarkson Crying as Thomas Rhett and Wife Recall Adopting Daughter From Uganda

Kelly Clarkson Gets Early Season Two Renewal for Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson Gets Early Season Two Renewal for Her Talk Show

Most Read
'American Idol': Claudia Conway Tries to Impress Judges, Discusses Relationship With Mom Kellyanne
TV

'American Idol': Claudia Conway Tries to Impress Judges, Discusses Relationship With Mom Kellyanne

'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison's Girlfriend Admits He Was 'Wrong' for 'Defending Racism'

'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison's Girlfriend Admits He Was 'Wrong' for 'Defending Racism'

Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Kate Winslet Volunteers to Be Intimacy Coordinator on 'Mare of Easttown' Set

Kate Winslet Volunteers to Be Intimacy Coordinator on 'Mare of Easttown' Set

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Heading to 'SNL' as First-Time Host

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Heading to 'SNL' as First-Time Host

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Simone Ashley Tapped to Star as Leading Lady in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Simone Ashley Tapped to Star as Leading Lady in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

Paris Hilton Unimpressed by Mom's Decision to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Paris Hilton Unimpressed by Mom's Decision to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Larsa Pippen Reportedly Considers to Make 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

Larsa Pippen Reportedly Considers to Make 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct

Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series