Kathy Wakile's Son Calls Melissa and Joe Gorga 'Farm Animals' for Skipping His Sister's Wedding

Fans are quite shocked at the crude comments by 24-year-old Joseph Wakile as one writes in an Instagram comment, 'That's a pretty gross statement about literal family.'

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kathy Wakile's son Joseph Wakile appeared to reignite feud between his family with "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum's cousin Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. After it was revealed that the Gorgas were absent at the wedding of Kathy's daughter, Victoria Wakile, Joseph didn't mince his words about the couple in an Instagram comment.

The 24-year-old responded to Page Six's post which caption read, "#VictoriaWakile, the daughter of former #RHONJ star #KathyWakile, got hitched, and notably, her cousins #JoeGorga and #MelissaGorga were not in attendance." Joseph caught wind of the post and didn't hesitate to reply in a fierce comment. "Lmao we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago that's why they weren't in attendance," so he wrote.

Fans were quite shocked at the crude comments. "Wow. That's a pretty gross statement about literal family. Wouldn't expect more though from Trump-supporting Q-believers who packed an enclosed space during a pandemic. Clowns," one fan commented. Another user added, "Rewriting history I see. Because [Teresa Giudice] cut them out of her life and Joe and Melissa essentially sided with Teresa."

Meanwhile, some others alluded that Joseph was hypocritical with the shade. "Did his wife not beg for Teresa's reconciliation at an Italian restaurant a few seasons ago?" someone asked. Another user opined, "Hmmmm I guess he thinks that's cute but pretending to be so close with family to get on a show isn't cute either."

The tension between the two families was well documented on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". Back in a November 2018 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy COhen", Melissa revealed to the host that she and her husband didn't have a relationship with the Wakiles. She also said that following Kathy's exit from "RHONJ" back in 2014, the latter "felt like everyone should've helped her stay" on the show and that caused "tensions" between the women.

However, Kathy quickly denied the claims. "Well, to be quite honest, my life revolved a lot more and not only about the show, and theirs is about the show," she revealed in August of 2019. "When I say show, I don't mean just show, TV show. Now, you know, people's true colors come out," she continued, adding that Melissa "has her version, and I have the truth."