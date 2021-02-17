 
 

Teresa Giudice and New Beau Buy $3.35M Mansion Together

Instead of buying it as a love nest, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas are reportedly making the purchase for 'business' investment.

  Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas are strengthening their romantic relationship with a business deal. The couple has reportedly bought a new home together, three months after confirming they are an item.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member and her beau have reportedly made a $3,350,000 million purchase on a pad in Montville, NJ. Both of them are listed as the owners of the property, though Luis funded the purchase, according to TMZ.

Instead of buying it as a love nest, the pair are said to be buying the mansion for "business investment," as Luis is known to invest in real estate. Teresa, meanwhile, will likely act as the property manager.

Modeled after a Thomas Kinkade painting "Beyond Summer Gate", the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, three-powder-room home is a gated, gray stone mansion spanning 7,728 square feet. It also boasts a library, theater, gym, 6-car garage and a pool decked out with waterfalls, a slide and a cabana.

The 6-acre estate is located just three homes down from the property her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga recently sold. It's currently unknown if Teresa and Luis are planning to move into the new mansion in the future, but the reality TV star is looking to move from the NJ mansion she used to share with ex-husband Joe Giudice which is still on the market.

Teresa confirmed her relationship with Luis in November 2020 on Facebook by sharing a photo of her and her new beau at what looked like a football field, though his face wasn't seen because it captured them from the back. "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend [a heart emoji]," so she wrote along with the snap.

Later in December, the couple went Instagram official, with Teresa gushing about her new man, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020," under a picture of her sitting on her beau's lap. The mother of four also shared a snap of the pair posing in front of a Christmas tree. "It's OFFICIAL," she proudly declared in the caption.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Teresa further raves about Luis. "I met an amazing man and I'm so happy. We're taking things slow, but I'm really, really happy," she says, adding that they share a similar passion for the beach and shopping. "Oh my God, we're like the same! We like the same things. He's beautiful inside and out," she tells the site.

