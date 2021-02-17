 
 

Emeli Sande Leaves Record Label After Announcing Break From Social Media

The 'Next to Me' hitmaker has amicably parted ways with her record label in order to 'take the pressure off' while she continues to work on her next studio installment.

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emeli Sande has reportedly left her record label.

The "Next to Me" hitmaker is said to have left EMI after a decade as she felt a lot of pressure trying to live up to the success of her 2012 debut album "Our Version of Events", and is apparently now feeling more relaxed about her musical future.

"Emeli and her label have decided to go their separate ways after 10 years together," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "She had a great time and with their support she became a massive success story thanks to Our Version of Events. But her two follow-up albums haven't had the same sales figures and it has been difficult for her."

"Emeli sat down with the label and decided now was the right time to do her own thing. She is hard at work on a new album. This has allowed her to take the pressure off and she is feeling very relaxed."

The singer revealed in December (20) she was taking a break from social media in order to work on her new music.

"I'm taking a break offline now to focus fully on finishing the next album and to prepare for when I can perform live for you again," she said at the time. "I'll see you on the other side with a whole new chapter of life, love and music to share!"

Emeli previously admitted she "doubted" whether she should continue as a musician while battling anxiety and depression after she split from husband Adam Gouraguine in 2013, less than a year after they tied the knot.

She said, "I doubted whether I wanted to continue being a musician. I questioned whether people wanted to hear me, because people were saying I was on TV too much. People said I was overexposed, and then I thought, 'Maybe I don't have a place in this music industry, and if people don't want to hear it, what shall I do?' "

"I was going through my separation, and really trying to get my head around the industry and where I sat in it. It was everything all at once, and I lost my confidence."

