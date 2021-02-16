 
 

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

While his alleged latest baby mama has been dropping hints that he's the father of her children, the 'Masked Singer' host seems to have spoiled two other women, Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell, on Valentine's Day.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's offspring is likely to be soon expanding with the addition of not just one, but two babies. A woman named Abby De La Rosa is believed to be five months pregnant with twin children of the multi-hyphenated star.

Abby, who has been flaunting her growing baby bump on Instagram, has been dropping hints about her baby daddy on social media. She gushed about her partner while dropping the news about her pregnancy on her Instagram Story.

"In 2020 the man who is now my children's father and I reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn't a bs 'love' story, it's a REAL story," she wrote. "His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything he is my dearest friend and my partner this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of 'labels' and 'ownership'."

The expecting mom went on sharing, "In june, at 2 months, I had lost our first pregnancy and he was so sweet through it all reassuring me that fruition....Now fast forward to the morning of my birthday - October 25th, I find out that I'm pregnant!!! Then a month later, I found out it was with twins!!!!!!"

  See also...

While Abby didn't mention the name of her twins' father, Nick has previously opened up about his view on monogamy. Additionally, Abby has been posting photos of her wearing NCredible pendant necklace, which was possibly in honor of his company NCredible, and rocking Nick's Ncredible line of headphones. She even posted a video of her partner's hands while he was playing the piano.

Making it more obvious, Abby appeared to have received the same arrangement of flowers and balloons with Nick's rumored girlfriend Lanisha Cole and his baby mama Brittany Bell. While Lanisha posted pictures of her sharing an embrace with the TV host, Brittany showed red flower petals leading the way to her bedroom and bathtub, which were decorated with the same flowers.

Should Abby be really pregnant with Nick's children, the twins will be his 5th and 6th kids. He has shared 9-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two children, 3-year-old son Sagon and two-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, with model Brittany.

