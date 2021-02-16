'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" returns with a new episode on Monday, February 15. The new episode saw the aftermath of former contestant Heather Martin surprisingly arriving at the house during the cocktail party. As the tension grew among the ladies, Bachelor Matt James decided to not keep Heather around and send her home.

"It's been a roller coaster of emotions tonight. I already sent Heather home," Matt said in confessional. He was later seen picking up the first rose and gave it to Bri. Also receiving a rose from Matt were Rachael, Kit, Jessenia and Abigail. That meant Chelsea and Serena C. were eliminated. "It sucks to get your hopes up," said Chelsea, while Serena admitted that she felt like being "rejected."

The next morning, Matt and Serena P. had a one-on-one date in which they did a trantic yoga. "I'm just vibing right now. I left each pose that much closer to Serena," so Matt said. During the date, Serena told him that she wasn't into PDA. "That was a first and last for me when it comes to tantric yoga," she told Matt. "I'm not an overly affectionate person, especially in public. It was just like, beyond my comfort zone. And a lot of my brain was like, 'tried it and done.' "

Later at the night portion of the date, Matt said to Serena P. that he wanted her family's approval of him. "I could 100 percent see myself falling in love with her," Matt revealed in confessional.

The next day during the group date, Matt tried to get to know the other ladies better. Bri said that she made a big decision by resigning from her job to be on the show, while Abigail opened up about her concern regarding her stance in Matt's heart. Matt admitted that his heart pulled him in another direction, telling Abigail, "You deserve someone who is going to put you first." With that, Abigail was eliminated.

Meanwhile, Rachael told Matt that she loved her and Matt told her that he wanted to meet her family. He also connected with Kit, who believed that she would get a rose that night. However, she later visited Matt in his room. She told him that while she could see herself falling in love with him, she wasn't really sure. "You deserve someone who is 100 percent sure of you getting down on one knee tomorrow, and that's not me," Kit told Matt before walking out.

Later, Matt and Jessenia had a one-on-one date. Matt pulled in a flashy red car before they enjoyed an "incredible dinner" in a room of Christmas lights. Later, Jessenia got candid about her feelings for Matt. While Matt was grateful for that, he told her, "I don't think I'm there yet. Knowing you deserve unwavering love and respect... I can't give you this rose." She was "blindsided" by the decision but she said she would cherish her memories with him.

It was time for the rose ceremony. She gave out the roses to Bri and Michelle as they joined Serena P. and Rachael who got theirs first. Unfortunately, Pieper didn't get one and had to be sent home.

Next week's episode will be Hometown Dates.