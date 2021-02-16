 
 

Chrissy Teigen Likens Self to 'Juicy Blow Up Doll' After Suffering From Extreme Allergic Reaction

One day before celebrating Valentine's Day with husband John Legend, the Bring the Funny judge shared on social media a footage of her swollen lips which she claimed had nothing to do with fillers.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen had her lips unintentionally plumped up on Saturday (February 13) after suffering an allergic reaction to a piece of fruit.

The model, TV personality and cookbook author took to her Instagram Story timeline to share footage of her swollen pout, insisting it had nothing to do with fillers.

"lmao (laughing my a** off) lookin great!!" she quipped as she poked fun at her new look. "not filler fail - I'd tell you! I don't give a s**t!"

"It happened after I bit the skin of a suspicious orange. Maybe pesticides on the outside?" she wrote. "I look like a juicy blow up doll, freshly unpacked."

She also noted how hard her bottom lip had become, but luckily, Chrissy didn't have to suffer through the pain for too long - her lips appeared to be back to normal by Sunday, in time to celebrate Valentine's Day with her husband, John Legend, who treated her to a hotel date in Los Angeles for a little alone time together.

Despite the romantic plans, she still found time to wish fans well on the holiday, sharing a snap of her naked torso, displaying the scars from her 2020 breast implant removal and recent endometriosis surgery, following the loss of the couple's unborn son in late September.

"Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself!!" the mother-of-two urged. "B***h has been throuuugh it (sic)."

Chrissy Teigen Regrets Not Looking at Baby Son's Face After She Miscarried

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting 'Painful' Endometriosis Surgery in Cheeky Post

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her 'Unrelatable' Tweet About $13K Wine

Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Stylish on Date Night With John Legend Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

'RHOA' Star LaToya Ali Apologizes for Her Racist Rant on YouTube Video

Wendy's Tweets and Deletes Risque Joke About Armie Hammer's Cannibalism Scandal

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

