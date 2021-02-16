Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Hannah Montana' actress responds with an equally flirty message after the mixed martial arts star publicly asked her to be his Valentine in a post-fight interview.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus turned heads on Valentine's Day (14Feb21) as she took note of a wishful shout out from mixed martial arts fighter Julian Marquez by sending back a flirty message of her own.

Marquez, who has been recovering from a severe muscle tear in his back for over two years, made a triumphant return to the octagon over the weekend (13Feb21) after beating Maki Pitolo in the third round at UFC 258, and he used his post-fight interview to try and land a date with Miley.

"I've been waiting 31 months to get on this d**ned mic... This is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus - will you be my Valentine?" he said.

Miley heard about the declaration of love early on Sunday, and took to Twitter to quip, "Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ... Happy VDay and Congrats my love (sic)!"

However, Marquez had a challenge of his own as he dared Miley to have his nickname inked onto her body.

"If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis (sic) above your belly button like 2pac I'm in #ThugLife," he replied.

Miley, who previously split from Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson, has yet to issue her response.

Her flirty exchange with the MMA star came after her teary performance at the pre-Super Bowl LV gig. The former Disney darling broke down in tears as she delivered her breakup anthem "Wrecking Ball".

"Singing that song, Wrecking Ball, about feeling completely broken and shattered ... everyone's suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain," she told the crowd. "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armour, and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."