Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

While fans praise the singer for appearing to age backwards in the new pics, some critics accuse the 'Beautiful Liar' songstress of having 'work done' on her face and being no different from the Kardashian sisters.

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - While Beyonce Knowles has often been lauded for her natural beauty, the R&B singer has disappointed some people after seeing her "different" look in new "Icy Park" promo photos. The former Destiny's Child member sparked a speculation that she may have gone under the knife after posting the pictures on her Instagram account.

In the snaps taken to promote her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection, Queen Bey rocked a skin-tight bodysuit and white sneakers while sprawled across a puffy white couch. Baring her booty, she was almost unrecognizable as some fans praised her for appearing to age backwards.

Some others, however, were not impressed by Bey's "different" look and began calling her out on a re-post of the photos. "She doesn't look like herself," said a person who noticed this. Similarly, another noted, "She looks so different."

A third person said he/she couldn't recognize the "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" hitmaker until reading the caption which mentioned her name. "I didn't know that was Beyonce until I read the caption," the said person commented. Another remarked, "Not her body or her face but okay."

Finding it appalling, one person refused to support the 39-year-old singer, "Nah this ain't it sorry B." Another accused the mother of three of having undergone cosmetic procedure to enhance her look, claiming, "It looks like she got work done." Someone else compared the star to the Kardashian sisters, who have often been slammed for their different looks, "She is definitely rocking a Kardashian diaper these days."

Some others, meanwhile, called out Beyhive who wouldn't speak of this despite the supposed apparent evidence. "Let's see who's brave enough to call out the amount of work that she's had done. Ohh the hypocrisy....," one person wondered. Another claimed, "If this was somebody else yall would talk s**t."