Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker says he and wife-to-be April Love Geary initially planned to wait to add a third child to their family but the coronavirus shutdown made them change their mind.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - The coronavirus shutdown made singer Robin Thicke and his model fiancee April Love Geary rethink their family plans after initially agreeing to wait to add a third child to their brood.

The couple welcomed a son named Luca in December (20), a little brother for daughters Mia and Lola, born in 2018 and 2019 respectively, but Robin reveals they originally wanted more of a gap between kids.

"We were gonna wait a handful of years for the third one, and then once we realised that I was gonna be home for a year, (we thought) this might be the best time to have our third kid," he told the New York Post.

The "Blurred Lines" hitmaker, who also shares 10-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, went on to joke he was "overcompensating" for the 2016 loss of his father, actor Alan Thicke, and the 2020 passing of his music mentor, Andre Harrell, by having lots of offspring.

"(After losing) my father and Andre, I'm probably overcompensating in filling the house with as many children as possible," he quipped. "But nothing else has ever brought me more joy."

The singer previously talked about his relationship with former wife Paula. He insisted they share healthy co-parenting despite their bitter divorce in 2014.

"There's so much emotion when you first break up, and there's so much stuff that spills over," he explained. "But time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person."

"We're co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian's results," he boasted. "He's thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He's so devoted to school. He's the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He's in the front of class and loves going to school."

