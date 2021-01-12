Luke Evans Confirms Split From Boyfriend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor is officially single again after he confirms separation from boyfriend Rafael Olarra, nearly a year after they went public with their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Luke Evans has confirmed he has split from Rafael Olarra.

The "Beauty and the Beast" actor was rumoured to have split from the Miami-based art director last October (19) after they unfollowed one another on Instagram and the 41-year-old star removed traces of their relationship from their account, and he's now admitted he is single again.

He simply said of the split, "It is what it is."

The couple began dating in summer 2019 and made their relationship official on social media the following February. Luke and Rafa only made one red carpet appearance together during their romance when they attended the European premiere of "Frozen II" last November.

No reason has been given for the split.

The "Pembrokeshire Murders" star previously admitted he would love to have kids before he's "old."

He said, "I thought about it many times and as I get older I'm thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don't want to be an old dad . . . but I would like to be a dad."

"There's a lot of satisfaction to passing on your experiences and rearing a strong, open-minded, kind, respectful human being who can go out in the world and do something good."

Meanwhile, in another interview, he revealed he was kicked out of the house by his family when he's teenager after coming out to his parents.

"When people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn't," he told Attitude magazine.

"I went into the world as a kid, because I had to. I am proud and happy, and I've lived a very big life that I'm super happy with. And I've never been ashamed."