Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

GQ Magazine/Micaiah Carter
The 'Like a Boy' hitmaker heaps praise on her football player husband, raving about how he cares for her three children including her son from previous relationship with Future.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ciara loves watching husband Russell Wilson with their children - because she finds his parenting skills the "most sexy" thing about him.

The "Like a Boy" hitmaker - who has Win, six months, and Sienna, three, with Russell - admits she is completely in love with the way the sportsman looks after their children, as well as Ciara's six-year-old son Future Jr.

Asked what she found most attractive about her now-husband, she told GQ magazine, "And I will also say from day one we've been living life for us."

"Russ - I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers. He's obviously really beautiful to me in every way, but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it's hot."

Russell admits it was "a blessing and an opportunity" to be a stepdad to Future Jr., who Ciara shares with ex-fiance Future.

"When I got to meet Future, he was young," he recalled. "And the reality was that for me it was a blessing and an opportunity to really hopefully be there for him every day and try to care for him in a way that was important for me, that I always wanted someone to do for me. Like my dad did for me. And so I think the greatest thing that I've ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they're not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are. They're your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way."

The couple has been married since 2016 and Russell has revealed the secret to their successful relationship - communication.

Speaking about their long romance, Russell explained, "This idea of the discipline of communication. If I don't communicate to my receiver, he doesn't know what the play is. It's like, 'Uh, hey, what are we doing here?' It's probably more significant than that, even, but for us, for me and Ciara, communicating, it's the same, 'This week's going to be a challenging week, babe, because I've got this responsibility. What about you? What do you have?' And at the end of every week, we always go through a checklist of questions of, you know, 'How'd I love you this week?' "

