 
 

Taylor Swift Feels 'Great Amount of Gratitude' as She Looks Back at Her Musical Evolution

The 'Willow' singer is filled with gratitude for 'people giving [her] the ability to grow up creatively' as she reflects on her musical growth over the years.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is "really proud" of how her music has developed over the years.

The "Evermore" star reflected on her songs to date since she first released "Fearless", admitting it was really special to be recording her new album at the same time she was working on re-recording her 2008 record.

"I was allowed to start rerecording my music in November. By then we had a great deal of Evermore done. I had shot a music video for Willow, but I was still writing and I was still recording," she explained during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

"So there would be days where I'd be recording You Belong With Me and then I'd be recording a song like Happiness, which is on Evermore. And it made me feel really proud of sort of the scope of things."

And the 31-year-old singer - who is dating Joe Alwyn - feels a "great amount of gratitude" that she can re-record her teenage music again.

"And looking back when I was a teenager and I would write about my troubles in high school and the drama and the pining away and all that stuff, that was all so valid to me at that time in my life," she mused. "Just as much as Evermore is so valid to my happiness at this time in my life. So I've really felt very grateful lately for people giving me the ability to grow up creatively. And I know there have been snags and there've been times where people have been like, 'I don't like her.' "

"Several times, but for the most part, I feel a great amount of gratitude that I was able to make music from the time I was a teenager to the time that I'm 31."

