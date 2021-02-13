Priyanka Chopra Calls Workout With Husband Nick Jonas a Mistake

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Baywatch' actress describes working out with her fitness fanatic husband as 'one of those mistakes' because she couldn't keep up with his 'crazy' gym routine.

AceShowbiz - Actress Priyanka Chopra had to quit working out with her fitness fanatic husband Nick Jonas because she simply couldn't keep up.

The "Baywatch" beauty had to start getting herself into shape in preparation for her upcoming action-packed spy series, "Citadel", and decided to take Nick up on his offer to exercise side-by-side to keep one another motivated.

However, Priyanka soon realised she would never be able to really challenge Nick and his fitness so she put a stop to the joint sweat sessions.

"This was one of those mistakes that I made where I tried to compete with Nick," she shared on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"Right at the beginning of me starting to work out was during quarantine, and he's like, 'Babe, c'mon, we'll do it together, it'll be like a couple's thing.' I was like, 'OK...' "

"(I've) never done that with him before, and we start working out and I'm competitive as hell," she confessed, "so I'm trying to keep up to the 255th squat or something, and it ended like that (with Priyanka sitting on his back as he did push ups), because I was like, 'I can be your weight, but I can't compare to you. This is crazy!' "

"So then we decided not to work out together - it just didn't work out!"

Priyanka Chopra is currently staying in London with her mother amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "I moved here a couple of months ago, but I'm gonna be here for a year," she recently told Ellen DeGeneres. "I finished one movie here and now I have a TV show for Amazon that I'm doing, called 'Citadel', that starts now."