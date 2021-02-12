 
 

Jazz Great Chick Corea Dies at 79 From Cancer

The iconic jazz musician has lost his battle with a rare form of cancer after preparing a final message to his fans as he realized his days were numbered.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jazz great Chick Corea has died at the age of 79.

The musician and composer lost his battle with a rare form of cancer on Tuesday (09Feb21).

According to a statement issued on his Facebook page, Corea was only diagnosed with the illness "very recently" and he even prepared a final message for fans as he realised the end was near.

In the online post, his representatives wrote, "He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many."

"Through his body of work and the decades he spent touring the world, he touched and inspired the lives of millions."

"Though he would be the first to say that his music said more than words ever could, he nevertheless had this message for all those he knew and loved, and for all those who loved him."

  See also...

The note read, "I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It's not only that the world needs more artists, it's also just a lot of fun."

"And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I've known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly - this has been the richness of my life."

The jazz composer rose to fame in the 1960s, working with the likes of Stan Getz and Herbie Mann.

He soon joined forces with Miles Davis and helped him embrace a more contemporary sound, exhibited on releases like "B**ches Brew".

Corea also formed his own band, Return to Forever, and collaborated with musicians like vibraphonist Gary Burton, Brian Blade, and Christian McBride.

His most recent album was the live release "Plays", which dropped last year (20).

