Cardi B Channels Her Inner Cowgirl as She Tries Out Life on Farm

The 'Bodak Yellow' female rapper meets up with country music singer Mickey Guyton in a new episode of her Facebook Watch series to experience life on a farm.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - City girl Cardi B wants her family to live on a ranch.

The "Up" rapper, who was raised in the Bronx, New York, shares two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset, and got to experience what it's like living on a farm during a new episode for her Facebook Messenger Watch Together series, "Cardi Tries".

The star - who dressed in cowboy attire - met up with country musician Mickey Guyton to see if she'd get on with life away from the city as she admitted, "I've never been around farm animals."

She told Mickey in the clip, "I really want to have a farm, and I'm trying to convince my husband that we can actually have a farm (on) our property, but I've never been around farm animals, you know, I'm a real city girl."

Mickey then asked Cardi, "So you're gonna teach me?" to which she replied, "No, you're gonna teach me."

However, it turned out the Texas-born star had little experience on the farm herself.

"No, no. I can't teach you. I don't know how to be a farm - a ranch hand or any of that," she insisted.

The "WAP" hitmaker then held onto the singer's pregnant belly and quipped, "Wapin' got you here in the first place."

And Mickey laughed, "It did get me here in the first place on this quarantine."

"Cardi Tries" airs on Thursdays on the Facebook Messenger's Watch Together feature.

Other special guests on the series include "Fast & Furious" star Michelle Rodriguez, "Grey's Anatomy" actress and producer/director Debbie Allen, and the National Basketball Association's Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

