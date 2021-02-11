'Love Affairs' Leads Nominations for 2021 Cesar Awards With 13 Nods

The movie directed by Emmanuel Mouret dominates the nominations at the upcoming France movie awards with a total of 13 mentions including Best Film and Best Director.
Feb 11, 2021
Emmanuel Mouret's "Love Affairs" led the nominations for France's Cesar Awards, with 13 nods, including for best film, best director, best actress for Camelia Jordana, and best actor for Niels Schneider.
The movie - "Les Choses Qu'On Dit, Les Choses Qu'On Fait (The Things We Say, The Things We Do)" - also earned nominations for supporting actress Emilie Dequenne and supporting actor Vincent Macaigne, as well as Julia Piaton, who is up for the best female newcomer gong. Mouret's film also received nominations for best production design, best original screenplay, best cinematography, best editing, and best costume design.
Francois Ozon's "Summer of 85" and Albert Dupontel's "Bye Bye Morons" are close behind "Love Affairs" with 12 Cesar Award nominations, including for best film and best director.
Meanwhile, the controversial Netflix movie "Cuties" - about an 11-year-old Senegalese girl in Paris, France who joins a risque dance troupe to escape family dysfunction - is up for best first film, as well as a best female newcomer nomination for Fathia Youssouf.
And Sam Mendes' "1917" and Todd Haynes' "Dark Waters" are among the movies up for the Best Foreign Film prize.
The Cesar Awards are scheduled to take place on 12 March (21) at Paris' Olympia theatre although it remains to be seen if they will operate as normal or virtually amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The full list of nominations at the 2021 Cesar Awards is as follows:
Best Film:
"Adieu Les Cons", dir: Albert Dupontel
"Adolescentes", dir: Sebastien Lifshitz
"Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes", dir: Caroline Vignal