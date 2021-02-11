Alek Trebex's Family Donates His Wardrobe to Homeless Shelter

WENN Celebrity

The family of the late 'Jeopardy!' host has decided to send his wardrobe to a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping formerly incarcerated and homeless people.

The "Jeopardy!" host sadly died aged 80 in November last year (20) after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and bosses at the show and Trebek's nearest and dearest decided to donate 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas, and three pairs of dress slacks to The Doe Fund.

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honour that last request."

The Doe Fund helps Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness and incarceration find paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education and social services. Their reentry program, Ready, Willing and Able, helps participants prepare for job interviews, and Trebek's clothes will be used for interview hopefuls in the future.

"We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us," said Doe Fund President Harriet McDonald. "The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."