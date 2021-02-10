Kim Kardashian Shares Artworks Kanye West Did as a Child After Blasting Critics of North's Painting

Instagram Celebrity

When many expressed doubt over her 7-year-old daughter's artistic abilities, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star begs others to 'stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity.'

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has proven that her daughter's artistic abilities are inherited from one of her talented parents. Having blasted critics who doubted North's painting skills, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star showed off the artworks her husband Kanye West made when he was young on social media.

The 40-year-old mother of four shared the works the "Stronger" rapper made when he was a child via Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 9. Alongside a photo capturing a number of sketches, she simply wrote, "Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did when he was a kid."

Kim Kardashian showed off Kanye West's paintings that he made when he was young.

Prior to that, the TV personality uploaded a picture of North's oil landscape painting on her Instagram Story, and called her 7-year-old daughter "her little artist." However, many social media users questioned whether the art piece was actually made by the young girl, prompting the reality star to hit back at the haters.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN," the SKIMS founder began her lengthy clapback that she posted via Instagram Story. She then explained that her daughter and her best friend, Ryan, "have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," the older sister of Khloe Kardashian continued explaining. " I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this."

Kim went on to slam, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!" She then concluded her message by stressing, "NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!"

Kim Kardashian slammed haters questioning North's painting skills.

Kim Kardashian shared Ryan's painting and gave a shout out to fellow mothers who love showing their kids' artworks.

The daughter of Kris Jenner then shared another post that displayed a similar painting created by her BFF Tracy Romulus' daughter, Ryan. "Ryan's amazing painting!!! Two beautiful artists," she raved in the accompanying message. In a following post, she gave a "shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces."