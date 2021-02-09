Yella Beezy Reacts to Baby Mama Threatening to Kick Him Out of House

Instagram Celebrity

The 29-year-old Texas-born rapper is involved in an online spat with his baby mama Justdeee which starts after he declares on Instagram that he's now a single man.

AceShowbiz - Yella Beezy apparently ended things with his baby mama Justdeee. On Sunday, February 7, the Texas-born star declared in an Instagram post that he's a single man, writing, "SINGLE ALL 2021." That seemingly prompted Justdeee to threaten to kick him out of her house.

"Get out of my house all 2021," so she wrote on Instagram Story shortly after Yella posted his. Firing back at her, the "Restroom Occupied" spitter said on his page, "How tf can i get kicc'd out of my own house? IM NOT ONE OF THOSE." He also had a message that was most likely directed to Justdeee. "Take yo mad a** to the other of the house !!!"

Fans, meanwhile, found it hilarious that the two were arguing online while being in the same house. "They in the same house airing on their business on social media? Disconnect the wifi! " one fan commented. "not they arguing in the same house," another one wrote similarly.

The drama aside, Yella Beezy made headlines last month after home surveillance footage featuring him exposing his manhood hit the web. In the NSFW video in question, the 29-year-old rapper was seen nonchalantly walking around in his house with his pants pulled down to his knee, letting his private part hang freely. While the video was reportedly taken from his home surveillance camera, it was reposted on Twitter for everyone to see.

While some people accused him of leaking the nude in purpose for publicity stunt, the rapper denied the speculations in an interview with The Shade Room. "This definitely isn't how he was planning to start off the new year," he said, adding that nor he wants his career to be attached to this kind of "corny s**t."

Yella claimed that the footage ended on up Internet due to an honest mistake from his baby mama. She allegedly acquired the video from their security camera for her personal purpose, but then accidentally posted it on her Instagram Story.