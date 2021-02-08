Daisy Edgar-Jones Rumored to Split From Boyfriend of Two Years

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Normal People' actress has reportedly become single again as she sparked breakup rumors with her actor boyfriend Tom Varey after two years of dating.

AceShowbiz - "Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones has reportedly split from her boyfriend of two years.

The young actress and actor Tom Varey, who met on the set of the film "Pond Life" in 2018, have called time on their relationship and Daisy has moved out of the home they were sharing.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "They got on really well during lockdown last year, but they're both young and passionate about following their careers. Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she has to put them first, Tom's also really dedicated to his acting and wants the best for both of them."

"They were sad they couldn't make it work, but are still close and there's no hard feelings."

Daisy has now moved back in with her parents in North London.

The news comes just days after the actress landed a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in "Normal People".

She previously cooed about Tom's romantic side, explaining, "It's very random but the most romantic thing anyone's ever done for me would probably be when I moved into the apartment (where) I stayed in Dublin when I did Normal People. My boyfriend came and helped me move in, and when I went out for a costume fitting he bought me a load of frozen food. He filled the fridge with potato waffles and fish fingers, which does not seem that romantic but genuinely that's what I lived on for the whole four and a half months of filming. Every time I ate potato waffle I thought of him... That was really nice."