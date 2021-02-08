 
 

Daisy Edgar-Jones Rumored to Split From Boyfriend of Two Years

Daisy Edgar-Jones Rumored to Split From Boyfriend of Two Years
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Normal People' actress has reportedly become single again as she sparked breakup rumors with her actor boyfriend Tom Varey after two years of dating.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones has reportedly split from her boyfriend of two years.

The young actress and actor Tom Varey, who met on the set of the film "Pond Life" in 2018, have called time on their relationship and Daisy has moved out of the home they were sharing.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "They got on really well during lockdown last year, but they're both young and passionate about following their careers. Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she has to put them first, Tom's also really dedicated to his acting and wants the best for both of them."

  See also...

"They were sad they couldn't make it work, but are still close and there's no hard feelings."

Daisy has now moved back in with her parents in North London.

The news comes just days after the actress landed a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in "Normal People".

She previously cooed about Tom's romantic side, explaining, "It's very random but the most romantic thing anyone's ever done for me would probably be when I moved into the apartment (where) I stayed in Dublin when I did Normal People. My boyfriend came and helped me move in, and when I went out for a costume fitting he bought me a load of frozen food. He filled the fridge with potato waffles and fish fingers, which does not seem that romantic but genuinely that's what I lived on for the whole four and a half months of filming. Every time I ate potato waffle I thought of him... That was really nice."

You can share this post!

Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice Claims Marilyn Manson Filmed Up Her Skirt at Festival

Alice Evans Defends Sharing Her Pain on Social Media Following Ioan Gruffudd Split
Related Posts
Daisy Edgar-Jones' Iconic 'Normal People' Bangs Originated From Sadness After She Lost a Role

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Iconic 'Normal People' Bangs Originated From Sadness After She Lost a Role

Most Read
Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos
Celebrity

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Malik Beasley's Ex Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen in New Rap Video

Malik Beasley's Ex Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen in New Rap Video

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini