Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice Claims Marilyn Manson Filmed Up Her Skirt at Festival

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

The lead vocalist of the British alternative rock band has accused the 'Rock Is Dead' star of aiming a GoPro camera up her dress when they met backstage at a music event.

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shock rocker Marilyn Manson's troubles continue to mount - Wolf Alice star Ellie Rowsell has accused him of filming up her skirt without permission.

The "Rock Is Dead" singer has been dumped by his record label and longtime manager following accusations of abuse from his ex-fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, and other women that emerged last week (ends05Feb21).

Former collaborators Trent Reznor and Wes Borland have since taken aim at Manson, while Phoebe Bridgers confessed she stopped being a fan when the rocker boasted about his "rape room" during a tour of his home when she was a teenager.

And now Rowsell has weighed in, tweeting, "Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson. It's sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn't give him a free pass to abuse women."

The British singer went on to allege Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, aimed a camera up her skirt at a festival.

"I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago," she added. "After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a gopro (camera). There were no repercussions for his behaviour..."

"If he does this kind of thing all the time why on earth has he been headlining festivals for so many years? When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male dominated world that is the music industry."

The Wolf Alice star admits she thought twice before posting, but Manson's response to Wood's abuse claims, during which he insisted all sex acts between them were consensual, made her realise she should go public.

"I wasn't sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were 'entirely consensual' - I don't think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals," she wrote. "Thank you for your courage Evan."

Wood named Manson as an alleged abuser in an Instagram post and claimed he had "horrifically abused" her for years.

Manson denied the sexual abuse allegations in his own statement on Instagram, writing, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misinterpret the past, that is the truth."

Manson has since been dropped by Loma Vista Recordings, agents at CAA, and his manager, Tony Ciulla.