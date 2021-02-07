 
 

Ashley Greene Mourning the Loss of Her Beloved Dog

The former 'Twilight' actress has been left devastated as she announces in a new social media post that one of her adorable furry pets recently passed away.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Greene has been left with a "hole" in her heart following the death of her beloved dog Indy.

The "Twilight" star shared the sad news of Indy's passing on Instagram on Thursday night (04Feb21), revealing that her canine companion had died on Wednesday, aged eight.

"My sweet little girl, Indy," Ashley began. "You gave us more unconditional love and joy than I ever thought possible and I'm forever grateful. Although there is a hole in my heart right now, that only time can heal, knowing you're at peace now gives me comfort."

She concluded, "Heaven gained a very special angel. Thank you for being our girl. INDY KHOURY 02/12/2012- 02/03/2021."

Kellan Lutz, who appeared alongside Ashley in the "Twilight" movies, was quick to offer his support, while Kate Bosworth commented, "Oh babe!!!! Sending you so much love, they are our earth angels. Big hugs," and Cara Santana wrote, "Indy was the best... best escape artist, best big sister, best best best."

Besides Indy, Ashley Greene has another dog named Rosie. She fondly called both of them the apples of her eye.

The actress adopted Rosie, along with another puppy named Ralph, back in June 2013 from an animal shelter in Los Angeles. "Today felt like a great day to rescue a puppy … Or two!" she announced back then. "I couldn't take a brother without his sister!"

The adorable puppies helped her move on from the tragic loss of her beloved toy fox terrier, Marlo. The dog died three months prior when the star's West Hollywood apartment caught fire. The actress was not at home when the incident happened. Her other pup, Theo, managed to be saved from the flames.

