Scott Disick Reaches Settlement Over Rehab Leak

The self-proclaimed Lord Disick and the bosses of the Colorado rehab centre have settled their dispute after he threatened to sue them over the leak of his photo.

Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick has reached a settlement with the bosses of the Colorado rehab centre he checked into last year (20), after accusing them of leaking his whereabouts.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star checked into All Points North Lodge in May 2020, but left after less than a week when a photo of him was leaked to the media.

At the time, Scott's attorney announced that he was going to take legal action against the facility's executives for an alleged violation, but now Disick accepts they weren't the ones who leaked his personal information.

"Behavioural health in this country still carries a stigma," Scott said in a statement on Friday (05Feb21). "That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity."

"To that end, l have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation, do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need."

Scott Disick has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

In an episode of "KUWK", Kourtney Kardashian's ex said he struggled to cope with the loss of his parents while sharing his childhood photos, "I think when my parents passed, it was just too hard to talk about and, you know, as much as I kind of was dreading looking through some of these old photos because I thought it was going to bring up sad memories, I'm happy Dave brought them with him."