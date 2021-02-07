 
 

Scott Disick Reaches Settlement Over Rehab Leak

Scott Disick Reaches Settlement Over Rehab Leak
Instagram
Celebrity

The self-proclaimed Lord Disick and the bosses of the Colorado rehab centre have settled their dispute after he threatened to sue them over the leak of his photo.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick has reached a settlement with the bosses of the Colorado rehab centre he checked into last year (20), after accusing them of leaking his whereabouts.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star checked into All Points North Lodge in May 2020, but left after less than a week when a photo of him was leaked to the media.

At the time, Scott's attorney announced that he was going to take legal action against the facility's executives for an alleged violation, but now Disick accepts they weren't the ones who leaked his personal information.

  See also...

"Behavioural health in this country still carries a stigma," Scott said in a statement on Friday (05Feb21). "That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity."

"To that end, l have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation, do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need."

Scott Disick has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

In an episode of "KUWK", Kourtney Kardashian's ex said he struggled to cope with the loss of his parents while sharing his childhood photos, "I think when my parents passed, it was just too hard to talk about and, you know, as much as I kind of was dreading looking through some of these old photos because I thought it was going to bring up sad memories, I'm happy Dave brought them with him."

You can share this post!

Ashley Greene Mourning the Loss of Her Beloved Dog

Britney Spears' Lawyer: Giving Her Dad More Control in Conservatorship Would Be 'Highly Detrimental'
Related Posts
Scott Disick 'Really Happy' for Ex Kourtney Kardashian on Her Alleged Travis Barker Romance

Scott Disick 'Really Happy' for Ex Kourtney Kardashian on Her Alleged Travis Barker Romance

Preparing to Live Together? Scott Disick and Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Go House Hunting

Preparing to Live Together? Scott Disick and Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Go House Hunting

Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Fires Back at 'Judgmental' Critics

Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Fires Back at 'Judgmental' Critics

Scott Disick Raves About 'Best Baby Maker in Town' Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick Raves About 'Best Baby Maker in Town' Kourtney Kardashian

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set