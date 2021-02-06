Dashboard Confessional Reunite With Injured Frontman for Special Valentine's Day Concert

 
 

'Lonely Hearts and Lovers' will be Chris Carrabba's first performance with his bandmates since he suffered 'severe but not life threatening' injuries from a motorcycle accident in June 2020.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers Dashboard Confessional are returning to the virtual stage for a special Valentine's Day (February 14) set, eight months after frontman Chris Carrabba was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident.

The singer suffered "severe but not life threatening" injuries back in June (20) and faced months of recovery, but he recently reunited with his bandmates to perform for the first time post-accident at the Riverside Revival Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

The "Lonely Hearts & Lovers" gig was filmed, and will debut at 7 pm ET on the most romantic day of the year.

"Nearly a year ago, our 20 year celebration came to a halt when everyone's lives were changed by COVID," Carrabba shared in a statement.

"Then, I was in an accident that left me worried that I would never be able to play music again. I received so much kindness from people I know and people I don't know."

"The kindness that I received from friends, family, and total strangers was incredible. Over the last 20 years, you have given me so much, and I am just so grateful."

"I can't explain what it felt like to get back in the room with my bandmates and play music again," he continued.

"This year has been hard for everyone and we all are missing each other more than ever. I know we can't be together until it is safe for everyone to do so, but I miss hearing your voices, and seeing your faces. I'd be so pleased to see you...".

Tickets for the show cost $15 (£11) and are available to purchase via the band's website.

