Jane Seymour Recalls Getting Mugged After Arriving in America to Shoot Bond Movie

Instagram Movie

When speaking to Susannah Constantine on the 'My Wardrobe Malfunction' podcast, the 'Live and Let Die' actress also shares the story when she almost got arrested by immigration officials.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jane Seymour was mugged on the street and almost got arrested when she was shooting James Bond film "Live and Let Die" in America.

The actress played Bond girl Solitaire in the 1973 movie, alongside the late Sir Roger Moore, and she reveals there was plenty of drama away from the cameras during the shoot.

She recalls being approached by thugs days after she arrived to shoot scenes for the action blockbuster.

"I went to New Orleans to do the James Bond film when I was 20 or 21, and I was mugged actually," she tells Susannah Constantine on the "My Wardrobe Malfunction" podcast. "I was mugged at four o'clock in the afternoon on Bourbon Street."

Jane, who moved to California in 1976, also had a run-in with immigration when she flew from Atlanta to Jamaica to film on location after telling officials she thought it was "stupid" that she didn't have the right visa.

Fortunately for Jane, when she explained that she was on her way to film a Bond movie and unpacked some of her costumes, customs bosses let her off with a warning.

"When I tried to go to Jamaica they stopped me in Atlanta and told me I didn't have the right visa for America, for transit, but I did have a visa that would allow me to go out and work, so I stupidly said, 'That's stupid', and almost got arrested."

"They pulled me to a special room and interrogated me and I remember, in tears, saying, 'But if you like James Bond you better let me get on an airplane, I'm in the James Bond film and if you don't let me get on the airplane there won't be a movie', and they said, 'OK well just this once, but don't do it again'."