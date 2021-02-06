 
 

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion
Instagram
Music

Dave Grohl and his bandmates are left feeling 'creeped out' as they felt a presence while recording their new studio album 'Medicine at Midnight' at an old spooky house.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Foo Fighters were "creeped out" while recording their new album "Medicine at Midnight" at a "haunted" house.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates won't be rushing back to the 1940s mansion he had rented a decade ago, where they worked on the new album, after they were left spooked by ghosts.

The "Walking After You" rocker claims he heard unexplained footsteps and felt a presence next to him while recording.

  See also...

The 52-year-old frontman told USA Today, "So there was a house down the street from where I live that I actually rented about 10 years ago. It was an old house built in the '40s, I believe - just the quintessential creepy house. The person that owns the place told me stories like, 'Oh, Joe Cocker used to party here with the guy that played Grizzly Adams (Dan Haggerty)."

"When I lived there, I didn't consider it to be a spooky house. My kids did. My daughter, Harper, would see things and other people in her room at night, but she was three years old at the time... But when we came back to record this (album), everybody felt creeped out and you could go one of two ways: You could run screaming out the front door with your tail between your legs or you could put your head down and make nine songs and then get the f**k out of there. That's basically what we did."

Asked if he saw any ghosts, he said, "I've never been that paranormal experience television show-type person. I've never wandered around my basement with infrared goggles looking for heat sensors. The worst part is just feeling it. It's not like you're seeing floating bedsheets and vomiting pea soup - it's like you feel somebody next to you or hear footsteps or have reoccurring dreams of an old woman in a muddy sweater barefoot in your living room. Things like that."

But the spirits in the mansion helped the band produce a great album. "Maybe whatever was in that house influenced us to make our first boogie-rock production," Grohl added. "So hallelujah! Whatever the f**k it was, it worked."

You can share this post!

Production on Dakota Johnson's New Movie Shut Down Following Positive Covid-19 Test
Related Posts
Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

Foo Fighters Call Off 25th Anniversary Tour

Foo Fighters Call Off 25th Anniversary Tour

Dave Grohl Bothered by Paranormal Activity While Recording Foo Fighters' New Album

Dave Grohl Bothered by Paranormal Activity While Recording Foo Fighters' New Album

Most Read
Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards
Music

Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards

Tom Jones Feels Sorry for New Musicians for Being 'Stifled' by Pandemic

Tom Jones Feels Sorry for New Musicians for Being 'Stifled' by Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion