Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Foo Fighters were "creeped out" while recording their new album "Medicine at Midnight" at a "haunted" house.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates won't be rushing back to the 1940s mansion he had rented a decade ago, where they worked on the new album, after they were left spooked by ghosts.

The "Walking After You" rocker claims he heard unexplained footsteps and felt a presence next to him while recording.

The 52-year-old frontman told USA Today, "So there was a house down the street from where I live that I actually rented about 10 years ago. It was an old house built in the '40s, I believe - just the quintessential creepy house. The person that owns the place told me stories like, 'Oh, Joe Cocker used to party here with the guy that played Grizzly Adams (Dan Haggerty)."

"When I lived there, I didn't consider it to be a spooky house. My kids did. My daughter, Harper, would see things and other people in her room at night, but she was three years old at the time... But when we came back to record this (album), everybody felt creeped out and you could go one of two ways: You could run screaming out the front door with your tail between your legs or you could put your head down and make nine songs and then get the f**k out of there. That's basically what we did."

Asked if he saw any ghosts, he said, "I've never been that paranormal experience television show-type person. I've never wandered around my basement with infrared goggles looking for heat sensors. The worst part is just feeling it. It's not like you're seeing floating bedsheets and vomiting pea soup - it's like you feel somebody next to you or hear footsteps or have reoccurring dreams of an old woman in a muddy sweater barefoot in your living room. Things like that."

But the spirits in the mansion helped the band produce a great album. "Maybe whatever was in that house influenced us to make our first boogie-rock production," Grohl added. "So hallelujah! Whatever the f**k it was, it worked."