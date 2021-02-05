Ashley Petta of 'Married at First Sight' Introduces Second Baby Girl With Husband Anthony D'Amico

Instagram Celebrity

Having welcomed Vaeda Marie D'Amico on February 3, the reality star admits in a released statement that 'this pregnancy was not easy on [her] and the birth was even harder.'

AceShowbiz - Ashley Petta has become a mother for the second time. A little over six months after announcing that she and husband Anthony D'Amico were expecting their second child together, the "Married at First Sight" alum finally welcomed their newborn daughter and introduced her to the world.

The 33-year-old broke the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, February 4. Sharing a picture of her sweetly cradling the baby girl, she wrote, "Meet Vaeda Marie. This little peanut made her debut on 2/3/2021 at 11:11am. She weighed 6lbs and is 19inches long. It was definitely love at first sight! We can't wait to get her home and introduce her to her big sister!"

Ashley's post was met with congratulatory comments from many. One in particular was her "Married at First Sight" co-star Deonna McNeill who wrote, "Congrats @ashleypetta and Welcome Vaeda." One of her fans additionally raved, "I love her name, congratulations." Another chimed in, "Congrats! She's perfect!!!"

Having given birth to baby Vaeda, the TV personality divulged in a released statement that her latest pregnancy was "not easy" for her. "This pregnancy was not easy on me and the birth was even harder but meeting the new addition to our family made it all worth it," she pointed out. "It was definitely love at first sight. We can't wait to get her home and introduce her to big sister."

Ashley confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram back in July 2020. Sharing a family picture that displayed her husband holding sonograms, she declared, "We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact. I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here."

"I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case," she went on. "I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good."

In September, the reality star finally revealed the sex of her then-unborn baby. Posting a pink smoke-filled photograph from a gender reveal party, she stated, "It's a girl! I'm so excited for Mila to have a little sister!"

Ashley and Anthony, who appeared in season 5 of "Married at First Sight", got married in August 2016. In addition to the newborn, the married couple also shares 2-year-old daughter Mila.