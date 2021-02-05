BeBe Winans Urged by BMI to Reach Out to Morgan Wallen Following Racial Slur Drama

WENN/FayesVision/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The music rights management organization hopes that the gospel legend will be able to educate the rising country singer about the gravity and impact of his words in the wake of his N-word scandal.

AceShowbiz - Gospel legend BeBe Winans has been dispatched to talk some sense into disgraced country star Morgan Wallen by the bosses of music rights management organization BMI.

Executives have revealed they can't expel Wallen after he was caught on camera uttering a racial slur during a night out on Sunday, January 31, but they are hoping to educate him about the power of his language, and they've asked BMI Advisor Winans to help him see the error of his ways.

"BMI condemns the hateful and offensive racial slur recently used by Morgan Wallen," a statement from the organisation reads. "While unacceptable, under the terms of our consent decree, BMI is mandated to accept all songwriters who want to be a part of our organization."

"We have asked BMI's Advisor and Gospel legend, BeBe Winans, to reach out to Morgan to help him understand the gravity and impact of his words. Our hope is that BeBe's outreach can help Morgan become a more inclusive and empathetic person."

Wallen, who has been suspended by his record label following his ill-advised remark, has apologised for using the N-word, stating, "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

The country star's music has also been dropped from more than 400 U.S. radio station playlists.

It's not the first time Wallen's behaviour has landed him in trouble - he was pulled from a "Saturday Night Live" debut last year (20) after appearing maskless at a party a week before his performance on the show.

He later appeared on SNL and poked fun at his decision to attend the party.