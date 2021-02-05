Jamie Lee Curtis Supports Fans With Addictions as She Marks 22nd Sober Anniversary

WENN Celebrity

The 'Halloween' actress shares a throwback picture from her younger years when she struggled with alcohol and painkiller addictions to mark her 22nd sober anniversary.

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis has offered her support to people struggling with addiction issues after marking her 22nd sober anniversary on Wednesday (03Feb21).

The "Halloween" star took to Instagram to mark the milestone, admitting she made herself so sick for years keeping her alcohol and prescription painkiller troubles a secret from her friends and family - until she realised she needed serious help.

Sharing an old photo of herself holding a shot glass as she sat beside a bottle of tequila, the actress wrote, "A LONG time ago... In a galaxy far, far away... I was a young STAR at WAR with herself. I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was as sick as my secrets."

"With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels...I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years."

She then extended a few words of support to other addicts on the sober journey, too. "To all those struggling and those who are on the path...MY HAND IN YOURS (sic)," she concluded the post.

Curtis has a family history of substance abuse - her father, acting icon Tony Curtis, battled an alcohol, cocaine, and heroin addiction, while her half-brother, Nicholas Curtis, died of a heroin overdose in 1994.