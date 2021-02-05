JoJo Siwa Credits 'Amazing' Girlfriend for Inspiring Her to 'Come Out'

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Dance Moms' star talks about her secret girlfriend, describing her as 'the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.'

AceShowbiz - Singer and dancer JoJo Siwa was encouraged to share her sexuality publicly by her secret girlfriend.

The former "Dance Moms" star, who has built a career around her colourful hair bows and catchy songs and dance routines online, announced she was part of the LGBTQ+ community in an Instagram Live session last weekend (30Jan21).

Speaking on America's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", JoJo insisted she didn't want her 'coming out' to be "such a big thing," but she's thankful for all of the messages of love and support she's received from fans.

"Even if there are one million people that don't accept it, there's 100 million that do and I think that's something really important," she shared. "One hundred million people is a lot of people and so, also keep that in mind. But also, I didn't want it to be such a big thing. What am I going to do? Have a 'coming out' party? No, it's just who I am..."

JoJo revealed it was a chat with her "super encouraging" partner, who she has not identified, which convinced her to be "spontaneous" and open up about her personal life with fans.

"(I have) the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world...," she gushed.

"But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it," the 17 year old declared.

"That's not what I want if I can't love who I want to love, it's one of the most important things to me... I was on the phone with my girl and I started crying and she was like, 'What's wrong with you?' and I was like, 'I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.' "