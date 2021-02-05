 
 

Phoebe Bridgers Says Marilyn Manson Has 'Rape Room' in His House Amid Abuse Allegations

The Grammy-nominated singer recalls her visit to the shock rocker's mansion when she was a teenager, claiming the rock star called one of his rooms a 'rape room.'

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Phoebe Bridgers has added her support to the women accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse, revealing she stopped being a fan of the shock rocker following a visit to his home.

Bridgers, now 26, reveals she was invited to the "Rock Is Dead" hitmaker's home when she was a teenager and realised quickly all was not what it seemed.

"I went to Marilyn Manson's house when I was a teenager with some friends," she explains. "I was a big fan."

"He referred to a room in his house as the 'rape room.' I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."

Phoebe has also turned on Manson's aides, who she claims did nothing about the rocker's alleged weird habits that appear to have landed him in hot water amid new claims from his exes, including former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.

"The label knew, management knew, the band knew," Bridgers adds. "Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f**king pathetic."

  See also...

Limp Bizkit star Wes Borland, who was Manson's guitarist for eight months, has also turned on the shock rocker, during an appearance on the Twitch channel's Space Zebra, stating, "He's not a great guy and every single thing that people have said about him is f**king true... They are speaking the truth."

"He's amazingly talented, but he's f**ked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons. He is a bad f**king guy."

"I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood. I was at his house. It's not f**king cool. And that's all I'm gonna say about it."

After Wood went public with her allegations, claiming Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years, a handful of other women posted their own allegations against the singer.

The scandal has cost Manson a record deal and two TV roles.

He has issued a statement denying the abuse allegations against him, writing on Instagram, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

