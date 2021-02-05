Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

WENN Celebrity

The famed fashion designer is recovering from Covid-19 after she landed in a hospital only a few days after she was injected with the coronavirus vaccine.

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fashion designer Donna Karan is recovering after she was hospitalised following a positive COVID-19 test.

Ironically, the style queen had received the coronavirus vaccine days before.

Talking about her experience with the virus on Instagram and during the virtual Women for Ray fundraiser on Tuesday (02Feb21), which supported New York mayoral candidate Ray McGuire, Karan revealed she tested positive for COVID after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She shared an image of herself receiving the jab last week (26Jan21) and added the caption, "So grateful to be getting the @pfizerinc vaccine today at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who are helping in these efforts."

She confirmed she had tested positive four days later.

"Well, we never think it's going to 'happen to me,' " she added. "I sure didn't. But crazy enough, the day after getting the first vaccine, I was told I'd been exposed to COVID-19 a few days before, so my staff and I were tested... sure enough I was positive."

Karan posted a series of images of herself at the hospital on Wednesday, telling her followers that she was feeling better after checking into the emergency room on Sunday night, while urging the powers that be to take better care of frontline workers during the pandemic.

"I had a front row view of our frontline workers in action," she wrote. "I am fine and can't reinforce enough my husband Stephan's wishes to take care of the nurses. They took great care of me. And thank you to all the doctors, nurses, EMTs and hospital staff @mountsinainy. I couldn't believe how much you were dealing with in the ER, waiting room and even the hallways. I honor what you do for all of us each and every day. You are my heroes!!"