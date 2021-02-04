 
 

Bebe Rexha Slams Drug Overdose Rumors

The 'I'm a Mess' hitmaker has shut down the online chatters suggesting she died from drug overdose during her brief break from social media, calling the fake news 'messed up.'

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bebe Rexha has returned to social media after a three-day break to shoot down reports of her death.

Rumours suggesting the singer had died from a drug overdose hit the Internet on Tuesday (02Feb21), but she quickly assured fans and followers she was alive and well.

"Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" Rexha wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The "Baby, I'm Jealous" singer went on to call the story "messed up" and confessed she was taken aback by a fake CNN report that allegedly included a statement from her family, before making light of the drama and joking she was actually a ghost, adding, "I'm tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo b**ch."

  See also...

She also slammed fake screenshot of her mom's text exchange, "Whattttt putting my mom in the mix that's messed uppppp."

Last year, the singer's mother and father both came down with Covid-19. "They got sick with the coronavirus and were very ill for three weeks, and I got very nervous," she said in an interview.

While the star lived in Los Angeles, she wanted to drive to New York to be with them and help them recover from the disease.

"I was thinking of doing the whole drive... to take care of them...," she said. "They were so adamant about not having my brother and I there, but finally they got better. Finally they can taste food again. I'm really grateful."

She added, "I am happy that New York is getting into a much better spot and the East Coast is starting to see the light."

