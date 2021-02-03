 
 

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home
WENN
Celebrity

In one of the photos published by British Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress is seen styling her son Maddox's hair as the 19-year-old gets shirtless and reveals his snake tattoo.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie's love for body arts has passed down to one of her children, Maddox. The 19-year-old revealed his huge snake tattoo in a rare intimate look of the actress' life at home with her children published by British Vogue in its March issue.

One of the stunning black-and-white photos shows the "Girl, Interrupted" Academy Award-winning actress styling her eldest son's hair as he went shirtless, showing the massive snake tattoo etched down his torso. The Yonsei University student also appears to have more tattoos on his arm.

The mother of six was standing behind Maddox in the bathroom as she was pulling his long locks, seemingly trying to tie it into a ponytail. She held a clip in between her teeth, while Maddox was sitting in a pair of black jeans with a tear on one of his knees.

Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox

Photo by Craig McDean for British Vogue.

Another picture captures the family at lunch. "The Eternals" star and three of her children, 14-year-old Shiloh, 16-year-old Zahara and 12-year-old Vivienne, gathered in their backyard for a meal. The outdoor eating area was a picturesque setting, with Vivienne appearing to hand out stuff to others while her mother and her siblings sat down around the table full of assorted delectables.

  See also...

In an interview with the magazine, Angelina confessed she's not good at being "a traditional stay-at-home mom." She shared, "Well, I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense."

"I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom," the actress went on. "I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all."

Angie also admitted that "the past few years have been pretty hard" following her split from Brad Pitt and amid their long and contentious custody battle, but she's "been focusing on healing our family." She added, "It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

Besides Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne, Angie shares two other children, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox, with the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor.

You can share this post!

Azealia Banks Urges Megan Thee Stallion to 'Suck It Up' Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Drama

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter
Related Posts
Angelina Jolie Is 'Healing' Her Family as 'the Past Few Years Have Been Pretty Hard'

Angelina Jolie Is 'Healing' Her Family as 'the Past Few Years Have Been Pretty Hard'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Hold Hands on Shopping Trip

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Hold Hands on Shopping Trip

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate