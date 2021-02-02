Angelina Jolie Is 'Healing' Her Family as 'the Past Few Years Have Been Pretty Hard'

WENN Celebrity

When asked if she's currently at a happy stage in her life, the 'Maleficent' actress says that things are 'slowly coming back' amid her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is trying her best to not dwell on sadness over her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt. Admitting that "the past few years have been pretty hard" for her, the "Maleficent" star said that she is determined to instead focus on "healing" her family.

The 45-year-old made the honest confession in a new interview with British Vogue. Asked whether she was in a happy stage of her life, she confessed, "I don't know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I've been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

"But I'm not there. I'm not there yet. But I hope to be. I'm planning on it. I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger," she added. "Maybe because… I don't know… maybe because my mom didn't live very long, so there's something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me."

The "Salt" actress went on to note that she is "looking forward to [her] fifties." She explained, "I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my fifties. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself.' And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."

"Even at their young age they know that what matters is to feel safe and loved and stable. To not see those you love harmed," the mother of six gushed over her children. "To know your own mind and truth and not to live a lie."

During the chat, Angelina also divulged that she has moved to Cecil B DeMille's former estate to make it easier for her children to meet their father. "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time," she spilled.