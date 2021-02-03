 
 

Azealia Banks Urges Megan Thee Stallion to 'Suck It Up' Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Drama

Azealia Banks Urges Megan Thee Stallion to 'Suck It Up' Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Drama
While talking about politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who claims to be a survivor of sexual assault, on her Instagram Story, the outspoken raptress touches on the Hot Girl Summer's case.

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks has weighed in on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's drama following the shooting accident back in July 2020. While talking about politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who claimed to be a survivor of sexual assault, on her Instagram Story, the outspoken raptress touched on Megan's case.

On Tuesday, February 2, Azealia wrote to her followers, "AOC almost get assassinated and compounds the story with some random hot button account of sexual assault: support and believe women." She then targeted Megan, saying, "Meg Thee Stallion *allegedly* gets shot by Tory Lanez on a messy drunk night out then uses the protect black women trauma narrative to capitalize on and basically use Breonna Taylor's horrifying death as a prop to virtue signal: Protect black women at all costs (despite not seeing any X-rays of bullets in her foot)."

Addressing the assaults that she faced herself, Azealia continued, "Azealia Banks gets held at gun point by an obsessed neighbor for playing loud music, spat on by Russell Crowe (a man y'all are still allowing to work in Hollywood), gets told by T.I. that he wants to slit her throat and toss her down a flight of stairs: constantly ridicule, say she deserved it, gaslight, tell her to get over it, take medication."

Seemingly thinking that if wouldn't be fair if they got justice while she didn't, Azealia alluded that they had to "suck it up, get over it and wallow in a pile of compounding trauma." She concluded, "If I don't get to use the race card, or the 'protect and believe women,' card neither do they."

Not stopping there, in a follow-up post, Azealia also doubled down on her criticism towards FKA twigs over her ongoing allegations against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. "Twigs tells some weak a** story about she consented to sex with a boyfriend who had already been in the news for having racist outburst and abusing women-stayed with him for two years, had four partners after him, yet expects us to believe Shia should be sued years later for *intentionally giving her herpes*," she noted. "No one questioning the fact that she possibly ALSO willingly gave herpes to the four men she has dated in the two years post Shia."

