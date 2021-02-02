 
 

NeNe Leakes Accuses Porsha Williams of Staying Silent to Keep Her 'Paycheck'

In one tweet, NeNe urges her Twitter followers to 'stand up, protest, sign the petition and stop watching!' claiming that 'the treatment of black women behind the scene is wrong.'

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes is not done putting Bravo on blast. The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star took to her Twitter account on Monday, February 1 to accuse the network of paying off cast members to cover up its alleged "dirty work."

In one tweet, NeNe shared with her followers, "stand up, protest, sign the petition & stop watching! The treatment of black women behind the scene is wrong." Claiming that the network was trying to silence the stars, she added, "Even the cast that's currently filming knows wrong is & was happening. They try to silence us! We MUST speak up when wrong is happening. I won't stop."

"They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going," NeNe went on to allege. "I won't stop speaking out until something is done. I will call names if need be."

One of her fans agreed with NeNe while saying that her former co-star Porsha Williams "should be standing with you." In response to that, NeNe wrote, "They scared to loose [sic] their checks but you can't let them get away with Discrimination, retaliation and blacklisting and unequal pay! There's power in numbers. I will start calling EVERYBODY OUT."

Concluding her rant, the book author tweeted, "I didn't say anything publicly for years but i spoke out behind the scenes in emails, text messages and conferences call. I can show you! I spoke to executive for help as well for years. it MUST STOP! It doesn't matter your race, just fight for what's right."

NeNe Leakes called out Bravo for trying to silence cast members

NeNe Leakes called out Bravo for trying to silence cast members.

This is not the first time for NeNe to speak against Bravo following her exit. In an interview for Tamar Braxton's "Under Construction" last month, NeNe revealed that the salary dispute wasn't the only reason why she decided to leave the show ahead of season 14.

Of her exit, NeNe shared that she "was blaming a lot of people and it took me years to figure out who the real devil was. When I figured it out though it really crushed me. It really hurt my heart really bad. I was really, really hurt over it. And I was like, 'Wow.' It felt to me like American greed or something. Greedy, just greedy. They will never stop. That's what happens. It's sad. It's a lot and it's a lot to deal with. So much." Prior to that, she also called for people to boycott the reality TV show.

